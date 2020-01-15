PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — After the scheduled public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Pere Marquette township board voted to approve the proposed 2020-2024 parks, recreation and open space plan.
This five-year plan is an update of the previous 2016-2019 plan, but the most significant change is the acquisition of the Dow Chemical property, according to James Bernier, principal consultant for the plan.
Bernier gave a slideshow presentation explaining the eight-section plan at the meeting.
“(The plan) allows the township to review parks and recreation programs, consult with the public about recreation needs in the township, and develop goals, objectives and an action plan that will enhance the parks and recreation program ... for citizens and visitors,” Bernier said.
