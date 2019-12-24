PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. on Thursday to vote on new projects for the township as well as increases to the water and sewer rates.
A big item on the agenda will be for the board to consider approving a capital improvement plan that will set aside money for the next five years for projects in the township.
In 2020, a total of $315,000 would be distributed for three projects. A boat launch would be built at the new Pere Marquette Conservation Park for $200,000, a replacement leaf vacuum would be purchased for the township’s department of public works for $85,500, while $30,000 would be spent for a bathroom remodel in the township hall.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.