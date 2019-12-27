The Pentwater Service Club (PSC) will build raised-bed community gardens in celebration of its 50th year.
The gift to the Village of Pentwater will commemorate the club’s 50th Anniversary on Jan. 9, 2020. The raised-bed gardens was one of 14 projects the club considered for the anniversary celebration.
Planning will begin immediately on the gardens, which are expected to be operational in time for the 2020 planting season.
“For 50 years, the PSC has been the pre-eminent service club in Pentwater, and our raised-bed project will be a fitting gift to mark our first half-century of service to the people of our community,” said Glenn Beavis, president of the club. Expected to cost approximately $6,000, the plan includes 20 raised beds covering 2,500 square feet of fenced-in garden area.
Participating residents will pay an annual fee and agree to the rules set forth by a governing board.
Water already is on site, which is located on the east side of the existing Pentwater Township Library, where the old ice rink was.
There is room for expansion if more people request garden space.