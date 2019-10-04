The Mason County Planning Commission is recommending that the county board of commissioners approve two amendments to the county’s zoning ordinance after hearing a request from a developer to build a new senior housing center.
Mason County Building and Zoning Director Brady Selner told the Daily News that planning commissioners heard the request from a developer with plans to construct an adult foster care facility behind the Goodwill building in Amber Township.
Selner said the developer applied for amendments to county zoning rules that would change the designation of the parcel from its current rural estates zoning to a highway commercial zoning district and change and to have adult large group adult foster care homes listed as a special land use.
Those changes would require zoning text and map changes, according to Selner, which would require approval from the Mason County Board of Commissioners. Selner said the planning commission is recommending that the county board approve the requested amendments.
“(Tuesday) night was a public hearing. J&A Group — that was the name of the developer — was represented by Dennis Johnson and applied for a text and map amendment to the zoning ordinance that was considered by the planning commission,” Selner said. “The planning commission made a recommendation to the county board to approve both the text and map amendments, which is the first step in developing that site into an adult foster care group home.”
The project is still in the early stages of development, Selner said, and a site plan has yet to be drawn up and presented to the planning commission. However, he said preliminary plans indicate that J& A Group is hoping to develop two 20-room units for the facility.
Read the full story in Friday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.