Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY. HAZARDOUS WEATHER... * FROST IS EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING WITH LOW TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW TO MID 30S. IMPACTS... * TENDER VEGETATION MAY NEED TO BE COVERED OR OTHERWISE PROTECTED FROM COLD TEMPERATURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * A FROST ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN FROST IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP DURING THE GROWING SEASON. THOSE WITH AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS IN THE ADVISED AREA ARE ADVISED TO HARVEST OR PROTECT TENDER VEGETATION. ALSO...POTTED PLANTS NORMALLY LEFT OUTDOORS SHOULD BE COVERED OR BROUGHT INSIDE AWAY FROM THE COLD. &&