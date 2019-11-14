Oakview Medical Care Facility will be able to head into its second stage of planning for renovations and expansion after receiving the approval of a memorandum of understanding from the Mason County Board of Commissioners during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday morning at the Mason County Courthouse.
The board approved a resolution unanimously by voice vote that includes advancing the facility $3 million on a loan to be paid back during 10 years with a 2.5 percent interest rate.
Wayne Buskirk, the chairman of the Oakview Medical Care Facility board, said the facility has saved funds each year for major projects.
“We were able to put away $300,000 each year. It’s for major projects. Last year, we pulled $40,000 out of it to replace the roof on the south wing,” Buskirk said following Tuesday’s meeting. “Everything depreciates. We have to keep the building going. Things do wear out.”
Buskirk said voters who approved the millage last year need to understand that it was a renewal of mills that goes to the operation of Oakview Medical Care Facility, not for major projects.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.