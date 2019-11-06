Snow has arrived, the City of Ludington’s winter on-street parking ban is being enforced and motorists are asked to drive carefully.
From November until the end of April, drivers are prohibited from parking on Ludington streets between the hours of 3 to 7 a.m. Getting vehicles to park off of the streets allows the city’s snowplows to clear the entire roadway, said Ludington Police Captain Steve Wietrzykowski.
“If there’s cars in the way, then (plows) have to go around it, and there’s usually a big snowbank around that car as a result,” he said.
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Thursday's Ludington Daily News.