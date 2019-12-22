A home in the 6000 block of North Poplar Road in Free Soil Township was damaged following a structure fire Saturday night.
Free Soil Fire Chief Vince Williams told the Daily News on Sunday that responders from his department, as well as fire departments in Grant and Custer, were called to 6984 N Poplar Road at 9:12 p.m. Saturday, where two residents — a husband and wife — reported flames moving from their dryer unit onto up the wall on the side of the home.
“We had a structure fire that started out as a drier fire that involved the immediate area of where the dryer was,” Williams said. “We extinguished it pretty quickly, but the home is not livable at this time."
Williams said the couple made it away from the home without injury.
“The two residents made it out OK,” he said. “They were suffering from minor smoke inhalation (which was treated at the scene).”
He added that the couple’s two cats were also found and rescued before clean-up of the site was completed shortly 12 a.m. Sunday.
Read more in Monday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.