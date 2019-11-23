Nine protestors gathered with cardboard signs along Ludington Avenue Friday evening to express their opinion that the City of Ludington should repeal its ban on recreational marijuana businesses.
Ludington resident Jake Muzzo, who organized the protest on Oct. 29, said he was glad that more people participated in the demonstration this time. For the previous protest, just Muzzo and another participated.
"It's great to see more people are getting involved," Muzzo said.
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Saturday's Ludington Daily News.