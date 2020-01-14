The Pere Marquette Charter Township board will hold a final public hearing for its five-year parks, recreation and open space plan as a part of its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Following the hearing, the board will consider plans on approving the plan, which has been available for the public to read for the required 30 days.
“There have been no comments to date,” said Rachelle Enbody, P.M. township clerk. There have been ample opportunities for public input, according to Enbody.
