Today

Patchy freezing drizzle possible early. Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.