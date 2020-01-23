Oceana County’s fourth annual book drive for Read Early, Read Often book drive began this week and will run until Monday, Feb. 17.
Collection bags for books that are in good condition and meant for children ages 0-5 are located all over the County at the following locations:
• in Shelby at Shelby Public Library, Thomas Read Elementary, Cherry Hill;
• in Hart at Spitler Elementary, Hart Middle School, Hart Public Library, Huntington Bank Lobby;
• in Pentwater at the Pentwater Township Library;
• in Hesperia at Hesperia Public Library and Hesperia High School;
• and in Walkerville at Walkerville Public Schools
More about the program
Read Early, Read Often encourages reading to children starting at birth.
Babies and toddlers who are read to early and often will have heard as many as 30 million more words than children who aren’t read to before preschool.
Further, the number of books in a child’s home has shown to be as impactful on a child’s educational attainment as the education level of her parents.
The Community Foundation for Oceana County’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC) is heading up the book drive again as one of its community-service projects.
The YAC, made up of 41 student representatives from all Oceana’s high schools, guides and provides leadership on the distribution of grants to promising youth-related projects in the County.
“The Council provides continuous support to Read Early, Read Often through its coordination of the book drive, tagging and boxing of books, distribution efforts at different community events, and awarding of grant monies” stated coordinator Danielle Siegel.
Now in its fourth year, books continue to fly off the shelf.
In 2019, more than 6,000 books were distributed by a growing number of program partners.
With extra effort to be inclusive of all community members, 20 percent of books distributed were bilingual, up from 17 percent in 2018.
“The program depends on its network of partners to support this initiative, the children in our families, and their futures” says Siegel. “We are thankful for our partners that distribute books, host events and book drives and provide grant funding to sustain this program for the future. We could not do this alone.”
Getting involved
Read Early, Read Often is seeking volunteer support to help man stations. To join the effort or ask questions, call (231) 869-3377, email Siegel at Danielle@oceanafoundation.org or follow ReadOceana on Facebook.
Donations to support the program can be sent to the Community Foundation for Oceana County at P.O. Box 902, Pentwater MI, 49449.