PENTWATER TWP. — After nearly seven months of closure due to high water, Longbridge Road in Pentwater Township is officially reopened, and about 250 people joined together Saturday afternoon for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Longbridge Road connects the northern and southern sides of Pentwater Township across the Pentwater River, and since May 1, the route had been closed because high water flooded and weakened the roadway. Without Longbridge Road, drivers faced a 9-mile, 20-minute detour from spring into autumn.
Thursday afternoon, the construction project to raise Longbridge Road above the water line was completed, and it finally opened again to traffic. A celebration was planned for Saturday, and residents from both ends of the road met in the middle to commemorate the occasion.
“Today is a celebration. It is a huge accomplishment, a victory and a win we all share in,” said Mark Timmer, managing director of the Oceana County Road Commission.
