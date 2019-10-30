Two protestors held signs on the sidewalk in front of the Mason County Courthouse Tuesday evening to protest the City of Ludington’s ongoing prohibition of marijuana businesses within the city limits.
The protest came about because of the Ludington City Council’s decision Monday night to continue its ban on recreational marijuana establishments within the city, said Ludington resident Jake Muzzo, who organized the demonstration.
“I don’t think it’s right for them to continue to ban marijuana establishments in town,” Muzzo said. “I think (the councilors) need to rethink their decision.”
The council’s decision was made with a 6-1 vote in favor of adopting a resolution to reaffirm the city’s ordinance that has Ludington opted out from permitting licensed marijuana establishments.
“I believe that doesn’t properly represent the demographics and what people want in this town,” Muzzo said, adding, “I feel like we’re not properly getting represented. I feel like there’s a lot of stigma around marijuana in town.”
To read the full story, check out the print or e-Edition of Wednesday's Ludington Daily News.