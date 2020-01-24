Today

Rain and snow showers this morning changing to all rain for the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some rain may mix in early. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Overcast. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable.