For the 47th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe vs. Wade, Mason County Right to Life hosted its annual silent march at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Approximately 100 people showed up for the event — the largest number so far — according to Dee Bennette. Bennette is a member of the Mason County group and the West Michigan field representative for Right to Life of Michigan.
“We want to end abortion-on-demand,” Bennette said. “The goal is to circumvent Roe v. Wade. The state bans are ineffective because of federal law.”
