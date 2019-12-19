The Salvation Army stated in a press release on Thursday that it's "falling short in our efforts" to meet Christmas and end-of-the-year fundraising goals through its Kettle Campaign.
"This year we were presented with the challenge of having eight less days for our traditional Bell-Ringing campaign as Thanksgiving fell later in the calendar in November," the release stated. "Most of our kettle locations only allow bell-ringing after Thanksgiving."
The organization says it's $13,000.00 short of reaching its bell-ringing goal.
"These funds reflect our ability to provide local services and programs for the Christmas season and throughout the year. With only four days left of the Kettle Campaign, we are reaching out to our generous community to help us in this annual endeavor," the Salvation Army stated. "Thank you for assisting us in communicating this need to the public and for your great support."