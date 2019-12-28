Sandcastles Children’s Museum has been a hopping place this holiday season — on Friday, approximately 150 kids set foot through the door before 1 p.m., and there was still two more hours of play remaining.
“There’s always a lot to do with all of the activities,” said Cathy Dalton, the museum’s manager.
For its special holiday season hours, the children’s museum, located at 129 E. Ludington Ave., will be open today, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s also open on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
Each day includes different craft-making opportunities and programs. Daily admission is $7, and memberships for 2020 are available.
Sandcastles will host its annual New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m., but the museum will be closed that day until the event starts.
