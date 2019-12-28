Today

Cloudy. High 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.