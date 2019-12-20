Ludington Area Schools made an exception to its rule about noise in the halls Thursday afternoon, but it was a special occasion.
To help celebrate the holiday season, staff members from the food service department at Ludington High School formed a joyful procession, making their way through the halls, bringing candy and cheerful greetings to Ludington High School and O.J. DeJonge Middle School students.
Decked out in attire befitting of the season, and acting out the parts of Rudolf and the other reindeer, they moved from classroom to classroom with “Santa” — Samantha Adams, wearing a white beard — perched atop a rolling “sleigh” fashioned out of a cart.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.