The three-story, brick building at 801 N. Rowe St. in Ludington was donated by a local couple to be repurposed for the proposed Lofts on Rowe 65-apartment complex, according to a press release from the developers.
Ludington business owner Ron Sarto and his wife, Dawn, this July donated the more than 100-year-old building to the apartment project’s developers, Third Coast Development and Michigan Community Capital.
The site, which has been used by a variety of manufacturers since the 1890s but in recent years has sat largely vacant, had long been eyed for redevelopment. It was the Sartos’ donation that helped get things moving during the summer.
Locally, the Pennies from Heaven Foundation had been looking for potential developers to redevelop vacant space in the area into affordable housing options. In 2018, Pennies from Heaven Executive Director Monica Schuyler and the Mason County Economic Development Corporation assembled packages of potential redevelopment projects to consider in order to improve the availability of housing.
“We know from our involvement in the community, working with local leaders and nonprofits as well as the data that housing is one of the greatest needs, especially in price points that are affordable to year-round working residents,” Schuyler stated in the release. “Lack of affordable housing creates a lot of pressure on a household and a community, and we have witnessed those negative side effects here in Mason County. While there is a lot of work yet to do, we are so excited by the opportunity and collaboration that has taken place so far.”
After speaking with the Grand Rapids-based real estate developer Third Coast Development and the Lansing-based nonprofit investor Michigan Community Capital, Pennies from Heaven facilitated discussions with Ron Sarto, who owns Change Parts Inc. in Ludington, about the possibility of an adaptive reuse of his building at 801 N. Rowe St.In July, the Sartos decided to donate the building and property for the apartment project.
“Both sets of parents taught us at an early age that giving to the community that gives us so much is the right thing to do,” Ron said. “They helped us to open our eyes and look for ways to contribute, so we thought helping to address the housing problem is one way to give back. Affordable housing is a huge problem right now in our community, and it’s tough to find human and financial resources to get projects done. Dawn and I thought the donation would kick-start the idea that was presented to us, which is led by smart, creative and experienced people. We’re excited to see the old but beautiful factory come back to life.”
