SCOTTVILLE — After a decision from city commissioners on Monday, Scottville residents could be voting on changes to the city’s charter as soon as March 10.
City commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to hold a special election on that date — the same day as the 2020 Michigan presidential primary — to allow voters to consider consolidating the city’s two wards into one and to make each city commissioner a representative of the city as a whole rather than a specific ward.
