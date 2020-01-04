SCOTTVILLE — The option to consolidate the City of Scottville from two wards into one will not go before voters as soon as city officials had hoped.
In the notes for the city commission’s regular meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at city hall, City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated that a charter amendment previously approved by the commission to change the number of wards will not appear on the March 10 primary ballot as originally intended.
Magaluk said the reason for the delay is that city officials were unable to provide the necessary documents to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly by the filing deadline of Dec. 19, 2019.
“Unfortunately … we determined that it wasn’t feasible to get all of the materials needed to the Mason County Clerk before her printing deadline,” Magaluk stated. “While Mrs. Kelly, (City Attorney Tracy Thompson) and I pushed as far as we could to make it work, we were in agreement that it was not worth exposing the City of Scottville or Mason County to a potential challenge.”
The main obstacle was pending approval from the state attorney general, Magaluk told the Daily News on Friday, noting that officials believed there was not enough time to get that approval before filing for the ballot.
“It was just timing,” she said. “We had less than two weeks of turnaround and we didn’t want to take the chance. Usually when (Kelly) gets one of the items to put on the ballot, it already has the letter from the state attorney general. We didn’t realize her publishing deadline was so tight.”
Magaluk said the soonest possible time the amendment would appear on a ballot is May 5, noting that officials will now work to make that possible.
