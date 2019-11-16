SCOTTVILLE — The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) entered into an agreement with the Scottville Optimist Club on Thursday to lease the Optimist building and grounds with the goal of jump-starting work on a planned community park.
That’s according to Scottville City Manager Courtney Magaluk, who told the Daily News on Friday that she will update city officials about the transaction Monday at 5:30 p.m. during the meeting of the city commission at city hall.
The signing of the agreement is a “big step forward” for the community park project, which has been a goal for the city since May, when a commissioners approved pursuing a collaboration between the city and the Optimists to have the city purchase the 103 Green St. grounds at a discounted rate.
When the issue was first brought up before the city commission, during former City Manager Amy Williams’ tenure, it was stated that the agreement would be mutually beneficial for both parties, as the city’s purchase of the grounds would alleviate some financial burden from the Scottville Optimist Club, which has been struggling to cover operating costs.
Magaluk said the lease will begin on Jan. 1, 2020.
“The cost is $1,200/year for up to five years,” she stated in an email. “The agreement also includes an option to purchase the property for $49,900 any time during the lease period.”
Read the full story in Saturday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.