SCOTTVILLE — Plans for the Scottville Downtown Development Authority (DDA) to lease the Optimist grounds hit a snag on Monday, when several city commissioners and the city attorney expressed concerns about the financial feasibility of the purchase.
The plan was for the Green Street property to be used for the development of a community park, and for the city to purchase and renovate the adjacent Optimist Club building and Scottville Clown Band Shell.
The planned Scottville Optimist Park is set to include a sculpture commemorating the Scottville Clown Band. The project also calls for improvements and renovations to the Optimist building, and to the band shell.
Despite a unanimous decision from the DDA on Thursday to approve a five-year lease agreement with the Optimists, city commissioners decided the financial risks were too great to sign the lease as it was written.
The lease — which would have cost the city $1,200 a month for five years with an option to purchase at any point during that time for just shy of $50,000 — contained stipulations that troubled several of the commissioners, as well as Mayor Bruce Krieger.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.