SCOTTVILLE — Santa made a special stop Saturday at the Children’s Christmas Party at the Scottville Optimist Hall.
Nearly 200 children and their families attended, to play games, make Christmas crafts, eat cookies and punch, and to see Santa. People were lined up at the door well before the 1 p.m. start time.
“The whole community of Scottville is helping here,” said Diane Watts, board member of the Scottville Optimist Club. The event was a collaboration by the Scottville Optimist Club, local businesses in Scottville, the Scottville Senior Center, Mason County Central Schools and the City of Scottville.
