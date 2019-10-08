SCOTTVILLE — City commissioners on Monday approved a request to change the zoning designation of a property on Thomas Street from commercial to multifamily residential.
The property at 202 N. Thomas St. is owned by Thomas and Margaret Woltanski, but Pat Patterson and his wife, Melissa Reed, who own several other residential properties in the area, would be the contract purchasers, according to City Manager Courtney Magaluk.
Reed was present at Monday’s meeting and told commissioners about the plans for the property.
“Our most likely scenario is three two-bedroom, one-bath units,” she said. “We currently own 10 properties within the city itself… so we obviously have a significant investment in the community. We’ve been here for a long time.”
Dog ordinance
There was a first reading of an amended ordinance concerning the keeping of dogs in the city.
Thompson explained that the city commission and the city’s ordinance committee had considered the matter carefully in order to get everything right after the issue was first brought up in the spring.
