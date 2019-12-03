SCOTTVILLE — The City of Scottville might be purchasing the Optimist Club building and grounds for the development of a community park after all.
During Monday’s meeting of the city commission, the matter was once again discussed after an agreement to lease the property was brought up on Nov. 18. At that previous meeting, several commissioners expressed concerns with the language of the agreement. Though no vote was made, commissioners agreed to look into the feasibility of purchasing the property outright, rather than leasing it for a five-year period.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk told commissioners that, on Nov. 25, the finance committee had a productive meeting with representatives from both the Optimist Club and the Downtown Development Authority about the prospect of purchasing the property.
“The finance committee did meet to discuss the Optimist project. It will go back to the DDA board at their meeting next week,” Magaluk said.
She said that the “general consensus” of the meeting was that the DDA should purchase the property rather than lease it, and she said there should be more information by the city commission’s Dec. 16 meeting.
