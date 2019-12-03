Today

Light snow this morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.