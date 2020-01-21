SCOTTVILLE — City officials in approved adjustments to the rate at which the city charges for water turn-on and shut-off services, as well as increases to the cost of refuse bags during the regular city commission meeting Monday at city hall.
Commissioners authorized rate changes for the schedule of fees for water turn-on and shut-off for residents of the city.
“Upon internal review of our fees and procedures for water turn-on and turn-off, we are recommending some changes to the current fee structure and procedures,” the meeting notes prepared by City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated.
Magaluk was not in attendance at Monday’s meeting, and Commissioner Sally Cole, who made the motion to approve the increase, explained it to commissioners and the public during Monday’s city commission meeting.
