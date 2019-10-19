SCOTTVILLE — City officials will discuss options for making changes to the charter, including reducing the number of wards and representatives on the city commission, at 5 p.m. Monday at Scottville City Hall.
The city has been considering how to change its charter for some time with the hopes of simplifying city operations.
In the notes for Monday’s meeting, the options for consolidating the city from two wards to one ward, and reducing the number of city commissioners from seven to five, were outlined for discussion by City Attorney Tracy Thompson.
Those options include a revision or amendment to the city charter, which Thompson said would be the “most extensive and complicated” option, as it would require a resolution from the city commission to revise the charter, the formation of a nine-member charter committee that no city commissioners would be eligible for, and a vote from city residents during an election.
The second option would be to amend the charter to reduce the number of city commissioners from seven to five, all of whom would be at-large; this would eliminate the need for ward designations. Thompson stated that this would require one ballot proposal that would amend the sections of the charter to state that commissioners will represent the city, not a specific ward, and that ward-elected commissioners would be elected at-large when their terms expire.
The third and fourth options — to reduce the number of commissioners while maintaining two wards, or reducing the number of commissioners and eliminating the wards — both would require two ballot proposals, according to Thompson.
