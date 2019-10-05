SCOTTVILLE — City commissioners on Monday will consider a request to change the zoning of a North Thomas Street building in order to allow the building to be used as a residential apartment complex.
The issue will come up in a public hearing at 5 p.m. Monday at Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
In the notes for Monday’s meeting, City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated that the property, located at 202 N. Thomas St., contains a level previously used as a medical office, and that a request from the owner was submitted on Sept. 3 to change the current zoning from commercial business district to multi-family residential use.
Magaluk said the current zoning requires that the ground floor be used for commercial use in order for the upper levels to be used for residential, and R-3 — or medium density residential zoning for multiple families — would be the only possible designation that would allow for the three units being proposed.
“The R-3 district is intended for multiple family uses and structures such as apartment buildings of three or more dwelling units, specialized housing for seven or more unrelated individuals and senior citizen housing.”
Magaluk told the Daily News that the property is owned by Thomas and Margaret Woltanski, but that Pat Patterson, who owns several other residential properties in the area, would be the contract purchaser.
She added that the property meets all of the requirements of the new residential zoning designation, with the exception of a front setback that would be needed along Thomas Street.
“They’ll need a variance request for that,” Magaluk said.
In a memo to commissioners, she stated that the city has received one complaint regarding the potential addition of another rental property.
The concern was expressed by Kimberly Jenson, who stated, “We would rather not have more rentals in the city limits. We would rather have more home-owners.”
Magaluk told commissioners that determinations about zoning cannot be made based on that issue.
Dog ordinance
The city is also scheduled to revisit a discussion concerning the keeping of dogs within the city limits.
The issue initially was brought before commissioners on May 20 in response to concerns raised by residents in April. The proposal was referred to the city’s ordinance committee for further review at the suggestion of City Attorney Tracy Thompson and Mayor Bruce Krieger.
If approved, the existing ordinance would make it illegal to own or keep any dog within the city limits without first procuring a license. Applications for licenses would state the breed, sex, age, color and any distinguishing markings of the dog, as well as the name and address of the applicant and last known previous owner.
