SCOTTVILLE — Increases to water and sewer charges in Scottville could be coming down the pike in 2020, and the city commission is set to begin discussion about whether or not water and sewer rates will need to go up during Monday’s regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Scottville City Hall.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk told the Daily News on Friday that no immediate increase in the cost of water to residents is planned, but noted that it could be a necessity later in the year. She is recommending that the issue be discussed by the city's sub-committees.
“It’s not a rate increase yet. My feel is that it will probably go to one of the committees for additional discussion,” Magaluk said. “If you would like to refer this to one or more of the committees for further discussion, I think it would be beneficial.”
In the meeting notes, she stated that the discussion of water rates was prompted by the City of Ludington — which supplies water to Scottville — approving its water rate schedule for the upcoming year, and increasing the costs of its supply.
“At their last city council meeting, the City of Ludington adopted their 2020 water and sewer rate schedule. The water rate charged to the City of Scottville is increasing approximately 7.4 percent, with a more moderate increase of approximately 2 percent in the sewer rates,” Magaluk stated.
