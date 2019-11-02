SCOTTVILLE — City officials on Monday will take another step toward consolidating Scottville’s two wards into one.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated in a memo to city commissioners that Tracy Thompson, city attorney, had drafted a resolution to eliminate the wards in Scottville, and that it will go before the commission for review Monday at city hall.
If approved by the commission, the resolution would go on to the Michigan attorney general for review and approval, according to Magaluk.
The resolution proposes amendments to several sections of the city charter, specifically those dealing with the division of the city and the election of representatives on the city commission.
Currently, with two wards, the charter requires that the city commission contain two commissioners from each ward and an additional three commissioners are elected by the city at large.
The resolution that will be considered Monday states, “effective for the nominations and elections in 2020 and thereafter, there will only be one ward, which shall encompass the whole city.”
Additionally, the resolution would eventually lead to every commissioner being elected by the city as a whole.
It stipulates that, in November 2020, there would be four commissioners elected at-large for four-year terms, and that the other three commission seats — those that are already at-large — would be elected in November 2022, also to four-year terms.
On-street parking
With winter fast approaching, Magaluk stated in the meeting notes that parking restrictions are now in effect in the City of Scottville until April 1.
She said parking is “prohibited on any street, in any alley, or in any city parking lot” from 2 to 7 a.m.
The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
