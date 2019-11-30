SCOTTVILLE — Sue Petipren, First Ward commissioner, has resigned from the Scottville City Commission, and the city is expected to approve her resignation and begin the process of finding a replacement at 5:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.
“Sue Petipren resigned from her seat on the board,” City Manager Courtney Magaluk told the Daily News on Wednesday. “I got that letter (from her) just this week, so we will need to appoint someone there.”
Magaluk plans to talk to the city commission about the vacancy during Monday’s meeting. She said she expects the commission to approve advertising for the position promptly.
“We’ll start that process, we’ll advertise and hopefully at the Jan. 6 or 20 meeting, we’ll have someone,” she said.
