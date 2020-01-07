SCOTTVILLE — The City of Scottville has a new commissioner representing the First Ward.
During the city commission’s meeting at city hall on Monday, resident Ryan Graham was appointed to serve out the remainder of the term vacated by Sue Petipren in early December 2019.
City Manager Courtney Maglauk told the Daily News prior to the meeting that Graham was the sole applicant for the position.
