The Big Sable Point Lighthouse seawall is slowly deteriorating as water levels rise.
The seawall is 619 feet long and 118 feet of caps on the top of the wall have come off, according to Peter Manting, executive director of the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPKLA).
“The cap on the seawall is a flat piece of steel put over the jagged edges of the steel wall, making it level and improving the appearance of the entire structure,” Manting said.
GEI Engineering Firm has been contracted by Ludington State Park Manager James Gallie to monitor the sea wall.
