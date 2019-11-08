Dawson Segraves, a senior at Ludington High School, spent some time recently reflecting on the movie “Julie,” which he and a handful of friends just completed after spending several months writing, planning and filming this year.
The movie, set in 1974, depicts two high school-age students who meet, fall in love and spend their last summer together before heading off to college.
“Whether these guys want to go into a career or whether they did if for me, it does not wavier my gratitude what so ever,” Segraves said about the cast and crew of the film. “None of them had to do it. You do not hear it that often about high schoolers and people with extremely busy lives coming together at this age to make something like this. To think that I had them for more than 50 nights, taking away days from their summer.”
The film will premiere on Friday, Nov. 15 at Ludington’s Peterson Auditorium, with the doors opening at 7 p.m. and the movie to begin at 8 p.m.
