Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...BEACH EROSION AND LAKESHORE FLOODING EXPECTED. * WHERE...MASON, OCEANA, MUSKEGON, OTTAWA, ALLEGAN AND VAN BUREN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PARKING LOTS AND ROADS ALONG THE IMMEDIATE LAKESHORE WILL EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING. EROSION OF BEACHES AND SAND DUNES IS EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. SOME BEACH AND DUNE EROSION IS ALSO LIKELY. &&