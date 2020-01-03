The 2019 Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Hero Campaign raised a total of $23,534.48, according to a letter from Ludington Police Officer Chad Skiba to city officials.
Skiba cited the generosity of Meijer, Walmart, the annual Shop with a Cop Pie Auction, Needlefast Evergreens tree farm, as well as a number of other donors.
“This year, a total of 60 students shopped at either Walmart or Meijer, receiving up to $250, depending on the number of children from the same family,” Skiba wrote. “They were paired with an officer from one of Mason County’s law enforcement, firefighting or EMS (Emergency Medical Services) agencies, along with members of the U.S. Forest Service, the United States Coast Guard and other military members. These ‘teams’ then shopped for Christmas gifts for their families and themselves. After shopping at either Meijer or Walmart, their gifts were wrapped by volunteer wrappers and they were treated to a Jimmy John’s meal.”
A total of 70 families received a Christmas meal delivered by officers from the Ludington Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Scottville Police Department and Michigan State Police Hart Post. Nineteen families needing a Christmas tree had a tree from Needlefast Evergreens delivered to their homes.
After expenses, there was a total of $7,150.59 in funds remaining. This money was distributed as gift cards to all the Mason County schools involved in the program to be used to provide emergency needs for students.
“As a result of the above, the City of Ludington Shop with a Cop/Hero budget is zeroed out for 2019,” Skiba stated. “This was indeed a very Merry Christmas for Mason County law enforcement and for several Mason County Families.”