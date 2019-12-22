A man was injured in an accidental shooting Sunday on East Hoague Road in Free Soil Township, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole said the sheriff's office responded to the incident, in which an adult male was hit by a stray bullet from a rifle.
“An adult male sustained a gunshot wound to his leg while target practicing with a family member,” Cole told the Daily News. “It reportedly took place when the rifle misfired or jammed.”
Cole said the rifle is believed to have been resting upright against the side of a vehicle when it slipped and discharged, resulting in the victim being shot in the leg.
The man was transported to a hospital in Grand Rapids for additional treatment.
The sheriff’s office also assisted the Michigan State Police with an accidental shooting on Saturday afternoon. No additional information was available about that incident as of press time, but Cole stated that the victim was sent to a hospital in Traverse City via AeroMed for additional treatment.