A Scottville resident is dead following a traffic crash Friday night, according to a press release Saturday from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
At 7:52 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Tuttle Road south of Filburn Road in Custer Township.
The driver, 21-year-old Izeek Ratliff of Scottville, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cole said in the release.
Evidence showed the driver's 2005 Chevy Malibu was traveling northbound on Tuttle Road, when it drifted right, went off the road and struck an embankment, Cole said. The vehicle was not road legal and had been modified as a “derby car,” Cole said.
At this point in the investigation, it is unclear why the vehicle left the roadway, Cole said. A crash reconstructionist with the sheriff's office will be examining the vehicle in an effort to determine if there was a mechanical failure which could have contributed to the crash, he said. Toxicology tests are also pending, he added.
Custer Jaws, Scottville Fire Department and Life EMS also responded to the scene of the crash Friday night.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, according to Cole.