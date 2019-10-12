Today

Windy at times with rain. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with a few showers. High near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.