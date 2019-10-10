Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.