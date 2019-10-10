PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board will be interviewing six candidates for the township supervisor position on Thursday, Oct. 17, which was discussed at their Oct. 8 meeting.
The six candidates include Jeremy Piper, Chris Tresnack, Tyrone Collins, Lawrence Gaylord, Kelly Smith and Gerald Bleau.
“The special meeting is open to the public,” Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody said.
The board members will review six candidates at the special meeting, according to Enbody. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. that evening.
“A candidate can be appointed on Oct. 22, or before that date,” Enbody said.
