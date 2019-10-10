PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board will be interviewing six candidates for Pere Marquette Charter Township supervisor position on Thursday, Oct. 17, which was discussed at their Oct. 8 meeting.
The six candidates include Jeremy Piper, Chris Tresnack, Tyrone Collins, Lawrence Gaylord, Kelly Smith and Gerald Bleau.
“The special meeting is open to the public,” Pere Marquette Charter Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody.
