PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Ludington area is known for its scenic views, but not everyone gets the opportunity to see the sights by flying overhead.
Thirteen middle school students from Gateway to Success Academy flew as passengers into the clear blue sky above Ludington Tuesday morning in small planes flown by members of the Mason County Pilots Association.
The flights were a Young Eagles event hosted by the local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 772, with members of the Mason County Pilots Association.
The group has been hosting flights for young people since the EAA began its Young Eagles program in the 1990s. Locally, about 130 kids participated in Young Eagles flights this summer, and this school year, approximately 90 students from various schools are expected to be passengers on the flights.
“A good percentage of them have never had the opportunity to fly, and they get the opportunity right here,” said John Berend, an EAA member.
