MANISTEE — The big tree was in place and twinkling and the fireworks had faded — well, the smoke still lingered in the air — after Christmas paraded through downtown Manistee Saturday evening.
And as the massive crowd made its way home, one thing was certain — oh, what a night it was, again!
The 31st Annual Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend played out in front of thousands of area residents and visitors over the weekend, and, as in years past, it was the colorful parade that once again sent the gathered spirits of the season soaring.
And while it was the crowd-pleasing parade that floated to the top like marshmallows in a cup of hot chocolate, there were plenty more treats and treasures to the four-day Victorian City celebration.
