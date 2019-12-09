Today

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. High 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.