After a fresh, fluffy powder falls, people can often be seen weaving among trees at the Ludington State Park in snowshoes.
For more than 20 years, Ludington State Park Interpreter Alan Wernette has been teaching snowshoe making classes and leading snowshoe hikes. He previously taught classes at the P.J. Hoffmaster State Park in Muskegon.
“Traditional snowshoe-making is truly an art form,” Wernette said.
He said he fell in love with snowshoeing after making a pair at Hartwick Pines State Park in Grayling after a fellow interpreter encouraged him to try it.
Wernette said his favorite style of snowshoe is called the Ojibwa.
“The Ojibwa has a point in the front and point in the back. They tend to be bigger and larger snowshoes,” he said, noting that he prefers a bigger snowshoe.
