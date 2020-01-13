The icy roads and inclement weather warnings didn’t deter dozens of people from taking a stand against human trafficking Saturday at HumaniTea in Ludington.
For the second year in a row, the Ludington tea and pastry shop was hosting its “One voice” event, during which co-owners Carmen Biggs and Chris Turnbull asked customers to lend their voices to a community chorus speaking out against human trafficking, and pledging to do whatever they can to combat it when they see it.
The event was held in conjunction with National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and lasted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the store.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.