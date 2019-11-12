As a light snow fell Monday morning, a small group gathered to pay tribute to the nation’s veterans and active service people during a Veterans Day service and flag-raising ceremony at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Monday morning.
Adam Perez, director of operations at Spectrum Health, delivered an introductory speech and acted as emcee during the event.
“I want to thank all the veterans that are here with us today,” Perez said. “Spectrum Health recognizes the contributions and sacrifices of our veteran employees, as well as their families.”
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Geoffrey Zeller, Spectrum Health’s security coordinator, delivered the keynote address during the ceremony.
He thanked those who attended, and provided a brief history of Veterans Day and its origins, dating back to the armistice that ended World War I in 1918.
