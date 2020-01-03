Lacie Sroka and Chris Chavalia of Ludington welcomed a daughter, Lucy, into the world on Jan. 2, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Lucy was the hospital’s first baby born in the new year. She was born at 7:57 a.m., weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 21-inches in length.
Lucy is the couple's second child. Their first, Claire, who is two-and-a-half years older, was excited to meet her younger sister. Lacy said Claire is going to be a great big sister, which will make the transition from one child to two a littler easier.
“There was a lot of hype going into this, with the anticipation that we were going to have the New Year's baby,” Chris said as the couple was settling in at the hospital. “I left last night (Thursday) and came back in here this morning, and a lady asked me at the emergency front desk as I was checking in, ‘Do you know who had the New Year's baby?’" he said. “Yeah, it was us.”
For being the first baby born in the new year the family received a gift basket with diapers, T-shirts, blankets, teethers and other items.