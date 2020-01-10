Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association has in its capital plan listed a number of projects for all of its properties — Big Sable Point, Little Sable Point, Ludington North Breakwater and the White River Light Station.
SPLKA addressed the cost of those projects totaling around $2 million, according to Peter Manting, SPLKA executive director.
“We knew that we couldn’t just go out and raise $2 million,” he said. “So we broke it down into phases. Phase one is out at Big Sable Point Lighthouse.”
It will include repairing the steel cladding and painting the tower. The steel has rusted in spots, according to Manting.
