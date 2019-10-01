Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAKE, MASON, MUSKEGON, NEWAYGO, OCEANA, CLARE, GRATIOT, ISABELLA, MECOSTA, MONTCALM, OSCEOLA, CLINTON, IONIA, KENT AND OTTAWA. THE THREAT AREA IS NEAR AND NORTH OF A LINE FROM HOLLAND TO LANSING. * FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BRING WIDESPREAD RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY, WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 3 INCHES OR MORE. * SOILS ARE ALREADY SATURATED FROM RECENT HEAVY RAINS AND WILL HAVE A HARD TIME ABSORBING MUCH MORE WATER. * EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL MAY CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. WEATHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON LINE AT WWW.READY.GOV/FLOODS. &&