Halloween came almost a month early for local children, families and pets Sunday at the annual Spooktacular dog costume contest at MediLodge of Ludington.
It was the 10th year for the event, which is organized by local animal welfare nonprofit group Mason County Mutts in conjunction with MediLodge staff.
Beth Smith, MediLodge marketing director, remarked to the Daily News that the event has grown in popularity each year, noting that what started as an effort to bring some seasonal joy to the adult medical care facility’s residents has developed into a major draw for pet-lovers throughout the community.
Sara Lutz, president of Mason County Mutts, said the turnout for the 10th annual Spooktacular was “better than it’s ever been.”
“There were 29 registered participants yesterday,” Lutz said. “I’m not sure if it was a record, but it felt like it.”
