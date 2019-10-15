The SS Badger steamed into the Ludington harbor Monday evening, completing its final commercial voyage of the 2019 season.
During the SS Badger’s season, which lasted this year from May 10 to Oct. 14, the vessel carried people, vehicles and other cargo on a four-hour trip to and from Ludington to Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
“We had a nice season, once summer finally arrived in July. We had passengers from all 50 states and six different continents,” said Pat McCarthy, Lake Michigan Carferry (LMC) vice president of shore operations.
Originally, Sunday evening had been planned to be the last trip of the year, but LMC extended its season by one day in order to accommodate some large cargo that is to be used for manufacturing projects in Michigan, according to McCarthy.
