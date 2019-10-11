Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 50. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.