Concerns over the ongoing state budget discussions were voiced Thursday at the Mason County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Mason County Courthouse with State Rep. Jack O’Malley.
O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, attended the meeting, and discussed a few different items during public comments from chairing the transportation committee to a package of bills introduced on busing.
But it was the budget, and its impact, was a question posed by commissioner Dr. Lew Squires.
