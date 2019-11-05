SCOTTVILLE — City commissioners are continuing to press forward in the hopes of consolidating the city’s two existing wards into one, and on Monday, the commission got that process underway in earnest.
The commission unanimously approved a resolution drafted by City Attorney Tracy Thompson to amend several sections of the city charter in a manner that would effectively eliminate the city’s two wards and, over time, make it so that commissioners represent the city as a whole, serving in an at-large capacity rather than representing only one ward, as four of the seven commissioners do under the existing system.
“This is preparing the language for a charter amendment,” City Manager Courtney Magaluk told commissioners. “It will still need to be sent to the state attorney general for approval.”
